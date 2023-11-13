Hello User
Abbott India share price Today Live Updates : Abbott India stocks soar as investors remain optimistic

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Abbott India stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 23705.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23819.75 per share. Investors should monitor Abbott India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Abbott India

On the last day of trading, the open price of Abbott India was 23,705.7 and the close price was 23,705.35. The stock had a high of 23,862.35 and a low of 23,705.7. The market capitalization of Abbott India is 50,615.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24,724.95 and the 52-week low is 19,027.36. The BSE volume for the stock was 84 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Abbott India share price Today :Abbott India trading at ₹23819.75, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹23705.35

Abbott India stock is currently priced at 23819.75 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 114.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Abbott India share price Live :Abbott India closed at ₹23705.35 on last trading day

On the last day of Abbott India's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 84. The closing price for the day was 23,705.35.

