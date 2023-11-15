Abbott India Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, Abbott India's stock opened at ₹23,904 and closed at ₹23,812.3. The stock reached a high of ₹23,904 and a low of ₹23,125. The market capitalization of Abbott India is ₹49,255.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24,724.95, while the 52-week low is ₹19,027.36. The BSE volume for the day was 442 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.