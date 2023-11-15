Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Abbott India Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Abbott India stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -2.66 %. The stock closed at 23812.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23179.9 per share. Investors should monitor Abbott India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Abbott India

On the last day, Abbott India's stock opened at 23,904 and closed at 23,812.3. The stock reached a high of 23,904 and a low of 23,125. The market capitalization of Abbott India is 49,255.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24,724.95, while the 52-week low is 19,027.36. The BSE volume for the day was 442 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Abbott India share price Live :Abbott India closed at ₹23812.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Abbott India on the BSE, a total of 442 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 23,812.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.