Abbott India share price Today Live Updates : Abbott India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Abbott India stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 23170.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22935 per share. Investors should monitor Abbott India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Abbott India

Abbott India had an open price of 23399.95 and a close price of 23170.35 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 23399.95 and a low of 22812.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Abbott India is 48735.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24724.95 and the 52-week low is 19052.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 969 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Abbott India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.52%
3 Months-4.29%
6 Months8.73%
YTD7.96%
1 Year17.38%
16 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Abbott India share price Today :Abbott India trading at ₹22935, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹23170.35

The current data for Abbott India stock shows that the stock price is 22935, with a percent change of -1.02 and a net change of -235.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.02% from the previous day, resulting in a net decrease of 235.35.

16 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Abbott India share price Live :Abbott India closed at ₹23170.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Abbott India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 969 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 23,170.35.

