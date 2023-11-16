Abbott India share price Today Live Updates : Abbott India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Abbott India had an open price of ₹23399.95 and a close price of ₹23170.35 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹23399.95 and a low of ₹22812.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Abbott India is ₹48735.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24724.95 and the 52-week low is ₹19052.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 969 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.52%
|3 Months
|-4.29%
|6 Months
|8.73%
|YTD
|7.96%
|1 Year
|17.38%
The current data for Abbott India stock shows that the stock price is ₹22935, with a percent change of -1.02 and a net change of -235.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.02% from the previous day, resulting in a net decrease of ₹235.35.
