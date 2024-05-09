Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Abbott India Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Abbott India stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 25716.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25959.95 per share. Investors should monitor Abbott India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Abbott India Stock Price Today

Abbott India Share Price Today : Abbott India's stock opened at 25885.95 and closed at 25716.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 25972.65 and the low was 25537.85. The market capitalization stood at 55163.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were 29628.15 and 20467.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 239 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Abbott India share price Today : Abbott India volume yesterday was 6 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 14 k

The trading volume yesterday was 55.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 k & BSE volume was .

09 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Abbott India share price Live :Abbott India closed at ₹25716.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 25972.65 & 25537.85 yesterday to end at 25716.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

