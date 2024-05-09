Abbott India Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Abbott India Share Price Today : Abbott India's stock opened at ₹25885.95 and closed at ₹25716.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹25972.65 and the low was ₹25537.85. The market capitalization stood at 55163.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹29628.15 and ₹20467.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 239 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 55.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 k & BSE volume was .
The stock traded in the range of ₹25972.65 & ₹25537.85 yesterday to end at ₹25716.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
