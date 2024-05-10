Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Abbott India Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Abbott India stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 25945.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25606.55 per share. Investors should monitor Abbott India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Abbott India Stock Price Today

Abbott India Share Price Today : Abbott India's stock opened at 26092.55 and closed at 25945.6 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 26092.55 and the low was 25473.1. The market capitalization was recorded at 54412.13 crore. The 52-week high and low were 29628.15 and 20467.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 719 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Abbott India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Abbott India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 125975.03Support 125355.58
Resistance 226343.52Support 225104.62
Resistance 326594.48Support 324736.13
10 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Abbott India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 28640.0, 11.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 25700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy2223
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0001
10 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Abbott India share price Today : Abbott India volume yesterday was 11 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 14 k

The trading volume yesterday was 24.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 k & BSE volume was .

10 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Abbott India share price Live :Abbott India closed at ₹25945.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 26092.55 & 25473.1 yesterday to end at 25945.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.