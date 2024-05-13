Abbott India Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Abbott India Share Price Today : Abbott India's stock opened at ₹25612.15 and closed at ₹25557.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹26760.75 and the low was ₹25612.15. The market capitalization of Abbott India stood at ₹56117.28 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹29628.15 and the 52-week low was ₹20467.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1909 shares traded.
The share price of Abbott India has decreased by -0.05% and is currently trading at ₹26357.15. Over the past year, Abbott India's shares have increased by 24.94% to ₹26357.15. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.86%
|3 Months
|-7.48%
|6 Months
|11.24%
|YTD
|15.4%
|1 Year
|24.94%
The key support and resistance levels for Abbott India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26909.12
|Support 1
|25760.52
|Resistance 2
|27409.23
|Support 2
|25112.03
|Resistance 3
|28057.72
|Support 3
|24611.92
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹28640.0, 8.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹25700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹33000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 228.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 50 k & BSE volume was .
The stock traded in the range of ₹26760.75 & ₹25612.15 yesterday to end at ₹25557.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
