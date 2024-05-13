Hello User
Abbott India Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Abbott India stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 25557.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26409 per share. Investors should monitor Abbott India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Abbott India Stock Price Today

Abbott India Share Price Today : Abbott India's stock opened at 25612.15 and closed at 25557.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 26760.75 and the low was 25612.15. The market capitalization of Abbott India stood at 56117.28 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 29628.15 and the 52-week low was 20467.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1909 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Abbott India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Abbott India has decreased by -0.05% and is currently trading at 26357.15. Over the past year, Abbott India's shares have increased by 24.94% to 26357.15. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.86%
3 Months-7.48%
6 Months11.24%
YTD15.4%
1 Year24.94%
13 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Abbott India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Abbott India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126909.12Support 125760.52
Resistance 227409.23Support 225112.03
Resistance 328057.72Support 324611.92
13 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Abbott India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 28640.0, 8.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 25700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 33000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy2223
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0001
13 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Abbott India share price Today : Abbott India volume yesterday was 52 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 15 k

The trading volume yesterday was 228.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 50 k & BSE volume was .

13 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Abbott India share price Live :Abbott India closed at ₹25557.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 26760.75 & 25612.15 yesterday to end at 25557.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

