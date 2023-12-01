Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 1871.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1863.7 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day, ACC's stock opened at 1889.95 and closed at 1871.3. The stock reached a high of 1889.95 and a low of 1850. The market capitalization of ACC is 34,997.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The total BSE volume for the day was 4645 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1871.3 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, on the last day of ACC BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 4,645. The closing price of the shares was 1,871.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.