ACC Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

ACC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ACC opened at ₹2529.1 and closed at ₹2512.5. The stock had a high of ₹2581.8 and a low of ₹2468.2. Its market capitalization is ₹47,755.24 crore. The 52-week high is ₹2576.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 21,624 shares.
01 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST
