Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 2512.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2543.05 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ACC opened at 2529.1 and closed at 2512.5. The stock had a high of 2581.8 and a low of 2468.2. Its market capitalization is 47,755.24 crore. The 52-week high is 2576.95 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 21,624 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2512.5 on last trading day

On the last day of ACC BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 21,624. The closing price of these shares was 2,512.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!