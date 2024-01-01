ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC opened at a price of ₹2170.15 and closed at ₹2170.75. The stock had a high of ₹2214.75 and a low of ₹2170.15 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹41,480.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2487.5 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. On the BSE, a total of 24,812 shares of ACC were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of ACC is ₹2220.2, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 11.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.93%
|3 Months
|0.14%
|6 Months
|21.92%
|YTD
|-9.43%
|1 Year
|-9.67%
The current data of ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2208.9, with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 38.15. This means that the stock has increased by 1.76% from its previous value and has gained 38.15 points.
On the last day of ACC BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,812. The closing price of the shares was ₹2,170.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!