ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 2208.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2220.2 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC opened at a price of 2170.15 and closed at 2170.75. The stock had a high of 2214.75 and a low of 2170.15 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is 41,480.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2487.5 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. On the BSE, a total of 24,812 shares of ACC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST ACC Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2220.2, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2208.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of ACC is 2220.2, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 11.3.

01 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.93%
3 Months0.14%
6 Months21.92%
YTD-9.43%
1 Year-9.67%
01 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2208.9, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹2170.75

The current data of ACC stock shows that the price is 2208.9, with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 38.15. This means that the stock has increased by 1.76% from its previous value and has gained 38.15 points.

01 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2170.75 on last trading day

On the last day of ACC BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,812. The closing price of the shares was 2,170.75.

