ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC opened at a price of ₹2170.15 and closed at ₹2170.75. The stock had a high of ₹2214.75 and a low of ₹2170.15 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹41,480.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2487.5 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. On the BSE, a total of 24,812 shares of ACC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.