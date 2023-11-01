Hello User
ACC Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
ACC stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1886.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1888.65 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The ACC stock opened at 1909.95 and closed at 1886.6 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 1909.95, while the lowest was 1882.35. The market capitalization of ACC is 35,466.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. A total of 6599 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1886.6 on last trading day

The BSE volume for ACC on the last day was 6599 shares, with a closing price of 1886.6.

