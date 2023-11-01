ACC Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

The ACC stock opened at ₹1909.95 and closed at ₹1886.6 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1909.95, while the lowest was ₹1882.35. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹35,466.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2674.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. A total of 6599 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.