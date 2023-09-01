ACC Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM ISTLivemint
ACC stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 2000.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2009.55 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The stock price of ACC opened at ₹2001 and closed at ₹2000.15 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹2029.85, while the lowest price was ₹1932.8. The market capitalization of ACC is currently at ₹37,736.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2784.95, and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The stock had a trading volume of 55,697 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:03:11 AM IST
ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2000.15 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for ACC was 55,697 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹2,000.15.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!