ACC Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 2000.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2009.55 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

The stock price of ACC opened at 2001 and closed at 2000.15 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 2029.85, while the lowest price was 1932.8. The market capitalization of ACC is currently at 37,736.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2784.95, and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The stock had a trading volume of 55,697 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

