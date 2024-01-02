ACC Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC's stock opened at ₹2208.95 and closed at ₹2208.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2261.2, while the lowest was ₹2208.65. ACC has a market capitalization of ₹42,100.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2487.5 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC shares on this day was 15,963.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.