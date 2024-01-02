Hello User
ACC Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 2208.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2241.9 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC's stock opened at 2208.95 and closed at 2208.9. The highest price reached during the day was 2261.2, while the lowest was 2208.65. ACC has a market capitalization of 42,100.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2487.5 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC shares on this day was 15,963.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2208.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 15,963 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 2208.9.

