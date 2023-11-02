Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -2.38 %. The stock closed at 1888.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1843.9 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day, ACC's stock opened at 1898.95 and closed at 1888.85. The high price for the day was 1898.95, while the low price was 1837.5. The market capitalization of ACC is currently at 34,626.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45, and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The stock had a trading volume of 12,294 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1888.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for ACC on the BSE was 12,294. The closing price for the shares was 1,888.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.