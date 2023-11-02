ACC Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, ACC's stock opened at ₹1898.95 and closed at ₹1888.85. The high price for the day was ₹1898.95, while the low price was ₹1837.5. The market capitalization of ACC is currently at ₹34,626.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45, and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The stock had a trading volume of 12,294 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.