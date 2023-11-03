ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Surges in Positive Trading

ACC opened at a price of ₹1848.15 and closed at ₹1842.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1878.3 and a low of ₹1848.15 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹34,965.99 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2674.45 and ₹1593.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 7409 shares on the BSE.
ACC stock reached a low price of ₹1867 and a high price of ₹1890.35 today.
ACC is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1878.9. The bid price for the stock is 1888.0, and the offer price is 1889.4. The offer quantity is 600, while the bid quantity is 300. The stock has an open interest of 5360100.
ACC stock is currently priced at ₹1875.75 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 12.8. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.88%
|3 Months
|-6.42%
|6 Months
|5.54%
|YTD
|-23.65%
|1 Year
|-23.6%
As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is ₹1870.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 7.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.75 points.
On the last day of trading for ACC BSE, a total of 7,409 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,842.85.
