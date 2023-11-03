Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 1862.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1875.75 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

ACC opened at a price of 1848.15 and closed at 1842.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1878.3 and a low of 1848.15 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is 34,965.99 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2674.45 and 1593.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 7409 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST ACC share price live: Today's Price range

ACC stock reached a low price of 1867 and a high price of 1890.35 today.

03 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM IST ACC Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST ACC November futures opened at 1886.95 as against previous close of 1876.6

ACC is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1878.9. The bid price for the stock is 1888.0, and the offer price is 1889.4. The offer quantity is 600, while the bid quantity is 300. The stock has an open interest of 5360100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹1875.75, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹1862.95

ACC stock is currently priced at 1875.75 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 12.8. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

03 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.88%
3 Months-6.42%
6 Months5.54%
YTD-23.65%
1 Year-23.6%
03 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1870.7, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1862.95

As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is 1870.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 7.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.75 points.

03 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1842.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC BSE, a total of 7,409 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 1,842.85.

