Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 1998.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2013.1 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 1998.2 and closed at 1998.15. The stock had a high of 2024.3 and a low of 1998.2. Its market capitalization was 37,803.45 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 2674.45 and its 52-week low was 1593.5. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), ACC had a volume of 35,620 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1998.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 35,620. The closing price for the shares was 1998.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.