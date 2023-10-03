ACC Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹1998.2 and closed at ₹1998.15. The stock had a high of ₹2024.3 and a low of ₹1998.2. Its market capitalization was ₹37,803.45 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹2674.45 and its 52-week low was ₹1593.5. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), ACC had a volume of 35,620 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.