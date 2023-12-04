Hello User
ACC Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

04 Dec 2023
ACC stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 1876.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1900.3 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 1895 and closed at 1876.15. The stock reached a high of 1910 and a low of 1885.25 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is currently at 35,685.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC on this day was 29,352 shares.

04 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1876.15 on last trading day

On the last day of ACC BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 29,352. The closing price of the shares was 1,876.15.

