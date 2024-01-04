ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for ACC, the open price was ₹2280.1, while the close price was ₹2267.8. The stock reached a high of ₹2335 and a low of ₹2256.8 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹42,627.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2486.35, while the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 74,723 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.