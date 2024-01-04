Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 2279.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2284.1 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for ACC, the open price was 2280.1, while the close price was 2267.8. The stock reached a high of 2335 and a low of 2256.8 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is 42,627.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2486.35, while the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 74,723 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST ACC Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2284.1, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2279.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of ACC is 2284.1. There has been a 0.22 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 5 points.

04 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.15%
3 Months3.87%
6 Months25.23%
YTD3.12%
1 Year-6.65%
04 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2270, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹2267.8

ACC stock is currently priced at 2270 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 2.2. This suggests a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2267.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC BSE, the volume of shares traded was 74,723. The closing price for the day was 2,267.8.

