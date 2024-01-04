ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for ACC, the open price was ₹2280.1, while the close price was ₹2267.8. The stock reached a high of ₹2335 and a low of ₹2256.8 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹42,627.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2486.35, while the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 74,723 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of ACC is ₹2284.1. There has been a 0.22 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 5 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.15%
|3 Months
|3.87%
|6 Months
|25.23%
|YTD
|3.12%
|1 Year
|-6.65%
ACC stock is currently priced at ₹2270 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 2.2. This suggests a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for ACC BSE, the volume of shares traded was 74,723. The closing price for the day was ₹2,267.8.
