ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 2013.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2032.4 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

The ACC stock opened at 2013.15 and closed slightly lower at 2013.1 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 2038.5 and a low of 2010.05 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is 38165.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The stock had a trading volume of 14850 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2032.4, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹2013.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of ACC is 2032.4. There has been a percent change of 0.96, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 19.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 19.3 points.

04 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2013.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in ACC BSE, the volume was recorded at 14850 shares. The closing price for the day was 2013.1.

