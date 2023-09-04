comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 04 2023 10:04:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.85 3.74%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.3 -0.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.75 0.18%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 232.7 0.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 417.15 0.28%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 2009.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2040.55 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACCPremium
ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 1985.35 and closed at 2009.55. The stock reached a high of 2038.95 and a low of 1985.35 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is 37,809.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2784.95, while the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 27,854 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:07:32 AM IST

ACC September futures opened at 2005.1 as against previous close of 2020.75

ACC is currently trading at a spot price of 2046. The bid price is 2059.5 and the offer price is 2060.65. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is also 300. The stock has an open interest of 6,199,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:02:53 AM IST

ACC share price Live :ACC trading at ₹2040.55, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹2009.25

The current data shows that the stock price of ACC is 2040.55 with a percent change of 1.56. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value. The net change in the stock price is 31.3, which means that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, these figures suggest that ACC stock has performed well and has seen an upward trend in its value.

Click here for ACC Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:44:12 AM IST

ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2035.25, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹2009.25

The current price of ACC stock is 2035.25, with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 26. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

04 Sep 2023, 09:34:53 AM IST

ACC Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:30:35 AM IST

ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.48%
3 Months5.96%
6 Months6.19%
YTD-17.63%
1 Year-12.42%
04 Sep 2023, 09:04:20 AM IST

ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2013.4, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹2009.55

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 2013.4. There has been a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.85, which means that the stock has increased by 3.85.

04 Sep 2023, 08:31:03 AM IST

ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2009.55 on last trading day

On the last day of ACC BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 27,854. The closing price of the shares was 2009.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App