ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹1985.35 and closed at ₹2009.55. The stock reached a high of ₹2038.95 and a low of ₹1985.35 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹37,809.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2784.95, while the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 27,854 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.