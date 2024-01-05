Hello User
ACC Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 3.2 %. The stock closed at 2279.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2352 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : ACC's last day of trading saw an open price of 2309.25 and a close price of 2279.1. The stock reached a high of 2366.9 and a low of 2273.75. The market capitalization of ACC is currently 44167.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2486.35 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for the day was 14188 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2279.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ACC had a total volume of 14,188 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,279.1.

