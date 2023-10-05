ACC Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹2039.95 and closed at ₹2034.4. The stock reached a high of ₹2039.95 and a low of ₹1985.45. ACC has a market capitalization of ₹37,697.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. On the BSE, a total of 13,775 shares of ACC were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST
ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2034.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 13,775. The closing price for the day was ₹2034.4.