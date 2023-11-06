ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plummets on Disappointing Trading Day

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹1870.7 and closed at ₹1862.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1890.35, while the lowest price was ₹1858. The market capitalization of ACC is currently ₹34,946.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45, and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC on the last day was 7059 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the ACC stock is priced at ₹1860.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2, implying a decrease of ₹2 from the previous trading session.
On the last day of trading, the volume of ACC BSE shares was 7059. The closing price of the shares was ₹1862.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!