ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plummets on Disappointing Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 06 Nov 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 1862.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1860.95 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 1870.7 and closed at 1862.95. The highest price reached during the day was 1890.35, while the lowest price was 1858. The market capitalization of ACC is currently 34,946.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45, and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC on the last day was 7059 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1860.95, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1862.95

Based on the current data, the ACC stock is priced at 1860.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2, implying a decrease of 2 from the previous trading session.

06 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1862.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of ACC BSE shares was 7059. The closing price of the shares was 1862.95.

