ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 2006.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1997.95 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at a price of 2006.7 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 2026.15 and a low of 1992.35 during the day. ACC has a market capitalization of 37,518.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The stock had a trading volume of 7072 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1997.95, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹2006.7

The current data of ACC stock shows that the price of the stock is 1997.95. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.75, suggesting that the stock has decreased by this amount.

06 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2006.7 on last trading day

The BSE volume for ACC on the last day was 7072 shares, and the closing price was 2006.7.

