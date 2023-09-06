Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
ACC stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 2057.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2083.85 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 2060 and closed at 2057.9. The stock reached a high of 2103.1 and a low of 2045.95 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is 39132.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2784.95 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 14198 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST ACC Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.19%
3 Months7.2%
6 Months11.73%
YTD-14.62%
1 Year-8.9%
06 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2083.85, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹2057.9

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 2083.85. There has been a 1.26 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 25.95.

06 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2057.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of ACC shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 14,198. The closing price for these shares was 2057.9.

