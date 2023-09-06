ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹2060 and closed at ₹2057.9. The stock reached a high of ₹2103.1 and a low of ₹2045.95 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹39132.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2784.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 14198 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.19%
|3 Months
|7.2%
|6 Months
|11.73%
|YTD
|-14.62%
|1 Year
|-8.9%
The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2083.85. There has been a 1.26 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 25.95.
