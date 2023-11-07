ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Shares Soar on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹1868.05 and closed at ₹1859.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1888 and a low of ₹1861.9. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹35,014.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 6272 shares.
ACC is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1866.15. The bid price stands at 1870.75 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 1872.4 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 5170500.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.2%
|3 Months
|-6.8%
|6 Months
|5.53%
|YTD
|-23.64%
|1 Year
|-24.85%
