ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Shares Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 1859.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1864.6 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 1868.05 and closed at 1859.8. The stock reached a high of 1888 and a low of 1861.9. The market capitalization of ACC is 35,014.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45, while the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 6272 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST ACC November futures opened at 1874.3 as against previous close of 1874.65

ACC is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1866.15. The bid price stands at 1870.75 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 1872.4 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 5170500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST ACC Live Updates

ACC stock is currently priced at 1864.6 with a 0.26% percent change and a net change of 4.8.

07 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.2%
3 Months-6.8%
6 Months5.53%
YTD-23.64%
1 Year-24.85%
Based on the current data, the stock price of ACC is 1864.6. There has been a 0.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.8.

07 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1859.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,272. The closing price for the shares was 1,859.8.

