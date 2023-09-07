Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 2083.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2043.6 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day, ACC's stock opened at 2063.15 and closed at 2083.85. The highest price during the day was 2083, while the lowest was 2038. The market capitalization of ACC is 38,376.21 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 2784.95 and a 52-week low of 1593.5. The BSE volume for the day was 19,596 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2083.85 on last trading day

On the last day of ACC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 19,596. The closing price for the day was 2,083.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.