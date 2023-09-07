ACC Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

On the last day, ACC's stock opened at ₹2063.15 and closed at ₹2083.85. The highest price during the day was ₹2083, while the lowest was ₹2038. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹38,376.21 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹2784.95 and a 52-week low of ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for the day was 19,596 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.