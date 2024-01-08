ACC Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day, ACC opened at ₹2352.1 and closed at ₹2357.25. The stock had a high of ₹2403.75 and a low of ₹2340.05. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹44,643.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2486.35 and the 52-week low was ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for the day was 24,230 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.