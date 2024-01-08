Hello User
ACC Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 2357.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2377.35 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day, ACC opened at 2352.1 and closed at 2357.25. The stock had a high of 2403.75 and a low of 2340.05. The market capitalization of ACC is 44,643.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2486.35 and the 52-week low was 1593.5. The BSE volume for the day was 24,230 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2357.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the ACC BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,230. The closing price for the day was 2357.25.

