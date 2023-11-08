comScore
LIVE UPDATES

ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC stock soars on positive trading day

6 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 1860 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1868.2 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACCPremium
ACC

ACC's stock opened at 1864.65 and closed at 1864.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1871.95, while the lowest price was 1855.05. The market capitalization of ACC is 34,928.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2674.45, and the 52-week low is 1593.5. On the BSE, a total volume of 7180 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:41:41 AM IST

Top active options for ACC

Top active call options for ACC at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of 1860.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1880.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 42.45 (+0.71%) & 33.05 (+1.69%) respectively.

Top active put options for ACC at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of 1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1860.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 12.8 (-14.67%) & 31.65 (-9.57%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:31:14 AM IST

ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹1868.2, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1860

As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is 1868.2. There has been a 0.44 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 8.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:31:06 AM IST

ACC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ambuja Cements421.652.350.56598.15315.383724.73
Dalmia Bharat2108.9520.10.962424.41643.8539538.67
ACC1868.28.20.442674.451593.535082.42
J.K. Cement3448.8595.52.853477.252542.6526648.66
The Ramco Cements1003.051.650.161019.95634.6523701.31
08 Nov 2023, 10:27:03 AM IST

ACC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of ACC stock today was 1866.7, while the high price reached 1885.05.

08 Nov 2023, 10:15:16 AM IST

ACC November futures opened at 1873.0 as against previous close of 1866.5

ACC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1878.35. The bid price is 1882.3 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 1883.95 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 5094000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:59:37 AM IST

ACC Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:47:35 AM IST

ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹1878.2, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹1860

As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is 1878.2. There has been a 0.98% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.2.

08 Nov 2023, 09:37:40 AM IST

ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.46%
3 Months-5.72%
6 Months5.76%
YTD-23.8%
1 Year-25.13%
08 Nov 2023, 09:14:22 AM IST

ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1885.05, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1860

The stock price of ACC is currently at 1885.05. There has been a percent change of 1.35, which indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 25.05, which means the stock price has increased by 25.05.

08 Nov 2023, 08:10:04 AM IST

ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1864.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ACC BSE had a volume of 7180 shares and closed at a price of 1864.6.

