ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC stock soars on positive trading day

Top active options for ACC Top active call options for ACC at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1860.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1880.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹42.45 (+0.71%) & ₹33.05 (+1.69%) respectively. Top active put options for ACC at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1860.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹12.8 (-14.67%) & ₹31.65 (-9.57%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ACC share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ambuja Cements 421.65 2.35 0.56 598.15 315.3 83724.73 Dalmia Bharat 2108.95 20.1 0.96 2424.4 1643.85 39538.67 ACC 1868.2 8.2 0.44 2674.45 1593.5 35082.42 J.K. Cement 3448.85 95.5 2.85 3477.25 2542.65 26648.66 The Ramco Cements 1003.05 1.65 0.16 1019.95 634.65 23701.31

ACC share price live: Today's Price range The low price of ACC stock today was ₹1866.7, while the high price reached ₹1885.05. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ACC November futures opened at 1873.0 as against previous close of 1866.5 ACC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1878.35. The bid price is 1882.3 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 1883.95 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 5094000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ACC share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.46% 3 Months -5.72% 6 Months 5.76% YTD -23.8% 1 Year -25.13% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1885.05, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1860 The stock price of ACC is currently at ₹1885.05. There has been a percent change of 1.35, which indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 25.05, which means the stock price has increased by ₹25.05.