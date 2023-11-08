ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC stock soars on positive trading day

ACC's stock opened at ₹1864.65 and closed at ₹1864.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1871.95, while the lowest price was ₹1855.05. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹34,928.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2674.45, and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. On the BSE, a total volume of 7180 shares were traded.
Top active call options for ACC at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1860.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1880.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹42.45 (+0.71%) & ₹33.05 (+1.69%) respectively.
Top active put options for ACC at 08 Nov 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1860.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹12.8 (-14.67%) & ₹31.65 (-9.57%) respectively.
As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is ₹1868.2. There has been a 0.44 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 8.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ambuja Cements
|421.65
|2.35
|0.56
|598.15
|315.3
|83724.73
|Dalmia Bharat
|2108.95
|20.1
|0.96
|2424.4
|1643.85
|39538.67
|ACC
|1868.2
|8.2
|0.44
|2674.45
|1593.5
|35082.42
|J.K. Cement
|3448.85
|95.5
|2.85
|3477.25
|2542.65
|26648.66
|The Ramco Cements
|1003.05
|1.65
|0.16
|1019.95
|634.65
|23701.31
The low price of ACC stock today was ₹1866.7, while the high price reached ₹1885.05.
ACC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1878.35. The bid price is 1882.3 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 1883.95 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 5094000.
As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is ₹1878.2. There has been a 0.98% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.46%
|3 Months
|-5.72%
|6 Months
|5.76%
|YTD
|-23.8%
|1 Year
|-25.13%
The stock price of ACC is currently at ₹1885.05. There has been a percent change of 1.35, which indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 25.05, which means the stock price has increased by ₹25.05.
On the last day of trading, ACC BSE had a volume of 7180 shares and closed at a price of ₹1864.6.
