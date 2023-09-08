comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plunges as Investors React to Negative News
LIVE UPDATES

ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plunges as Investors React to Negative News

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 2040.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2038 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACCPremium
ACC

ACC's stock opened at 2043.35 and closed at 2044.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2049 and a low of 2023 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at 38,477.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2784.95 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for the day was 23,407 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:07:57 AM IST

ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2038, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹2040.85

The current stock price of ACC is 2038 with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -2.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 2.85 or 0.14%.

08 Sep 2023, 10:05:16 AM IST

ACC September futures opened at 2056.2 as against previous close of 2053.4

ACC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2042. The bid price is slightly higher at 2052.05, while the offer price stands at 2053.55. The offer quantity is 600, while the bid quantity is 300. Open interest for ACC stock is at 6242400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 09:45:34 AM IST

ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2043.4, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹2040.85

The current data of ACC stock shows that the price is 2043.4. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.55 points.

08 Sep 2023, 09:34:19 AM IST

ACC Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:33:52 AM IST

ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.79%
3 Months5.61%
6 Months9.77%
YTD-16.38%
1 Year-15.12%
08 Sep 2023, 09:05:24 AM IST

ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2049, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2044.6

Based on the current data, the price of ACC stock is 2049. There has been a 0.22 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.4.

08 Sep 2023, 08:22:25 AM IST

ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2044.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ACC was 23,407 shares. The closing price for ACC was 2044.6.

