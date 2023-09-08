ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plunges as Investors React to Negative News

ACC's stock opened at ₹2043.35 and closed at ₹2044.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2049 and a low of ₹2023 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹38,477.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2784.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for the day was 23,407 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.