ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Surges with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 2355.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2362.85 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC had an opening price of 2400 and a closing price of 2377.35. The stock's highest price for the day was 2400.8, while the lowest price was 2331. The market capitalization for ACC is 44,283.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2486.35, and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 15,871.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2362.85, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹2355.35

The current data of ACC stock shows that its price is 2362.85, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 7.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.32% or 7.5. ACC is a company listed on the stock exchange and this data provides an update on its stock performance.

09 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST ACC Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.97%
3 Months10.02%
6 Months31.21%
YTD6.49%
1 Year-2.53%
09 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2368.45, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹2355.35

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 2368.45. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 13.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 13.1 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.

09 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2377.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the ACC BSE had a volume of 15,871 shares with a closing price of 2,377.35.

