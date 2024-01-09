ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Surges with Positive Trading Day

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC had an opening price of ₹2400 and a closing price of ₹2377.35. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹2400.8, while the lowest price was ₹2331. The market capitalization for ACC is ₹44,283.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2486.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 15,871.
The current data of ACC stock shows that its price is ₹2362.85, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 7.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.32% or ₹7.5. ACC is a company listed on the stock exchange and this data provides an update on its stock performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.97%
|3 Months
|10.02%
|6 Months
|31.21%
|YTD
|6.49%
|1 Year
|-2.53%
The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2368.45. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 13.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 13.1 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.
On the last day of trading, the ACC BSE had a volume of 15,871 shares with a closing price of ₹2,377.35.
