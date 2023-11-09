Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plunges as Negative Trading Continues

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 1860 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1854.35 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day, ACC had an opening price of 1885.05 and a closing price of 1860. The stock had a high of 1885.05 and a low of 1852.85. The market capitalization of ACC is currently 34,822.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for the day was 8685 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1854.35, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1860

The current data shows that the stock price of ACC is 1854.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -5.65, suggesting a decrease of 5.65. Overall, ACC stock has seen a small dip in value.

09 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1860 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 8685. The closing price of the shares was 1860.

