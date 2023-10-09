comScore
LIVE UPDATES

ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

3 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 2009.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1987.4 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACCPremium
ACC

The stock of ACC opened at 1996 and closed at 1996.5 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was 2021.6, while the lowest price was 1996. The market capitalization of ACC is 37,734.91 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 2674.45 and 1593.5, respectively. The BSE volume for ACC was 10,695 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:01:16 AM IST

ACC October futures opened at 2000.1 as against previous close of 2019.7

ACC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1987. The bid price is 1994.55, and the offer price is 1996.85. The offer quantity is 300 shares, and the bid quantity is 600 shares. The open interest for ACC is 5,854,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:54:51 AM IST

ACC Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:50:38 AM IST

ACC share price NSE Live :ACC trading at ₹1987.4, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹2009.45

The current data of ACC stock shows that the price is 1987.4. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -22.05, which represents the decrease in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 09:10:35 AM IST

ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2006.95, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹2009.45

As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is 2006.95. There has been a negative percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.5, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 2.5.

09 Oct 2023, 08:02:59 AM IST

ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1996.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ACC was 10,695 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1996.5.

