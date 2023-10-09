ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

The stock of ACC opened at ₹1996 and closed at ₹1996.5 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was ₹2021.6, while the lowest price was ₹1996. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹37,734.91 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹2674.45 and ₹1593.5, respectively. The BSE volume for ACC was 10,695 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ACC stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1987. The bid price is 1994.55, and the offer price is 1996.85. The offer quantity is 300 shares, and the bid quantity is 600 shares. The open interest for ACC is 5,854,200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of ACC stock shows that the price is ₹1987.4. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -22.05, which represents the decrease in the stock price.
As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is ₹2006.95. There has been a negative percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.5, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.5.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ACC was 10,695 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1996.5.
