ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

The stock of ACC opened at ₹1996 and closed at ₹1996.5 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was ₹2021.6, while the lowest price was ₹1996. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹37,734.91 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹2674.45 and ₹1593.5, respectively. The BSE volume for ACC was 10,695 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.