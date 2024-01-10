ACC Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹2368.45 and closed at ₹2355.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2386 and a low of ₹2294.35. ACC has a market capitalization of ₹43307.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2486.35 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. On the BSE, 29793 shares of ACC were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST
ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2355.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 29,793 shares. The closing price for ACC's shares was ₹2,355.35.