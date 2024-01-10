Hello User
ACC Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -2.09 %. The stock closed at 2355.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2306.2 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 2368.45 and closed at 2355.35. The stock reached a high of 2386 and a low of 2294.35. ACC has a market capitalization of 43307.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2486.35 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. On the BSE, 29793 shares of ACC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2355.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 29,793 shares. The closing price for ACC's shares was 2,355.35.

