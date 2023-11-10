ACC Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, ACC's open price was ₹1854.35 and the close price was also ₹1854.35. The highest price during the day was ₹1861.25 while the lowest was ₹1841.1. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹34664.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 9850 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.