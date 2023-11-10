Hello User
ACC Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 1854.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1845.95 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day, ACC's open price was 1854.35 and the close price was also 1854.35. The highest price during the day was 1861.25 while the lowest was 1841.1. The market capitalization of ACC is 34664.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 9850 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

