Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Soars: Trading in the Green

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 1985.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1988.05 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 1960.05 and closed at 1965.2. The stock traded at a high of 1992.65 and a low of 1960.05. The market capitalization of ACC is 37,232.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 17,823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1988.05, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1985.35

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 1988.05. There has been a percent change of 0.14, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.7, suggesting a positive change in the stock price.

11 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1965.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded for ACC was 17823. The closing price of ACC shares on this day was 1965.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.