ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of ACC, the stock opened at ₹2316.5 and closed at ₹2305.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2338.25, while the lowest price was ₹2296.45. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹43632.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2486.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 9395 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is ₹2327.7. There has been a 0.35% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.55%
|3 Months
|5.92%
|6 Months
|31.14%
|YTD
|5.0%
|1 Year
|-3.06%
The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2323.5. There has been a percent change of 0.77, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 17.85 points.
On the last day of trading in the ACC BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9,395. The closing price for the day was ₹2,305.65.
