Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 2319.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2327.7 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of ACC, the stock opened at 2316.5 and closed at 2305.65. The highest price reached during the day was 2338.25, while the lowest price was 2296.45. The market capitalization of ACC is 43632.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2486.35, and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 9395 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST ACC Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2327.7, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹2319.65

As of the current data, the stock price of ACC is 2327.7. There has been a 0.35% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.05.

12 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.55%
3 Months5.92%
6 Months31.14%
YTD5.0%
1 Year-3.06%
12 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2323.5, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹2305.65

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 2323.5. There has been a percent change of 0.77, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 17.85 points.

12 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2305.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in the ACC BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9,395. The closing price for the day was 2,305.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.