ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of ACC, the stock opened at ₹2316.5 and closed at ₹2305.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2338.25, while the lowest price was ₹2296.45. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹43632.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2486.35, and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 9395 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.