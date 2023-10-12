Hello User
ACC Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 2.95 %. The stock closed at 1985.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2043.9 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

The last day of ACC had an open price of 1988.05 and a close price of 1985.35. The high for the day was 2056.7 and the low was 1986. The market capitalization for ACC is 38,381.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. On the BSE, there were 19695 shares traded for ACC on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1985.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 19,695. The closing price for the day was 1985.35.

