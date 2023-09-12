Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Soaring: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 2024.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2047.5 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

ACC's stock opened at 2003 and closed at 2024.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2066.2 and a low of 2003 during the day. ACC's market capitalization is 38449.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2784.95 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 13661 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2047.5, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹2024.15

The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is 2047.5. There has been a percent change of 1.15, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 23.35, meaning that the stock price has increased by this amount.

12 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2024.15 on last trading day

The last day of trading for ACC on the BSE saw a volume of 13,661 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was 2,024.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.