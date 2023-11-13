Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 1824.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1839.6 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 1861.05 and closed at 1824.6. The stock reached a high of 1861.05 and a low of 1835.2. The market capitalization of ACC is 34,545.34 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 1666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹1839.6, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1824.6

The current stock price of ACC is 1839.6 with a percent change of 0.82. This means that the stock has increased by 0.82% compared to its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 15, indicating that it has increased by 15 points.

13 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹1824.6 on last trading day

On the last day of ACC BSE volume, there were 1666 shares traded with a closing price of 1824.6.

