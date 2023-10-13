ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stocks Slide as Trading Turns Negative

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹2058.35 and closed at ₹2038.2. The stock reached a high of ₹2058.35 and a low of ₹2023 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹38,018.47 crore. The 52-week high for ACC is ₹2674.45, while the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The stock saw a trading volume of 8491 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
