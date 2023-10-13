Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stocks Slide as Trading Turns Negative

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 2029.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2024 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 2058.35 and closed at 2038.2. The stock reached a high of 2058.35 and a low of 2023 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 38,018.47 crore. The 52-week high for ACC is 2674.45, while the 52-week low is 1593.5. The stock saw a trading volume of 8491 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2024, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹2029.4

The current data for ACC stock shows that the stock price is 2024, with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -5.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.27% and has a net decrease of 5.4.

13 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2038.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC BSE, a total of 8,491 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,038.2.

