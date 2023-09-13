Hello User
ACC Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 2051 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2015.8 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, ACC's stock opened at 2056.25 and closed at 2051. The stock reached a high of 2070 and a low of 2004.75 during the trading session. ACC has a market capitalization of 37854.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2784.95 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. On the BSE, a total of 21,507 shares of ACC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The last day of ACC BSE trading saw a volume of 21,507 shares and a closing price of 2,051.

