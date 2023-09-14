Hello User
ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Soaring: Trading on a Positive Note

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 2062.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2079.95 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

On the last day of trading, the ACC stock opened at 1994.35 and closed at 2009.3. The highest price reached during the day was 2065.85, while the lowest price was 1994.35. The market capitalization of ACC is currently 38,736.76 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 2784.95 and a 52-week low of 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 13,597 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2079.95, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹2062.8

The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is 2079.95. There has been a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17.15, which means the stock has increased by that amount.

14 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2009.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 13,597 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2009.3.

