ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stock Soaring: Trading on a Positive Note

On the last day of trading, the ACC stock opened at ₹1994.35 and closed at ₹2009.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2065.85, while the lowest price was ₹1994.35. The market capitalization of ACC is currently ₹38,736.76 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹2784.95 and a 52-week low of ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 13,597 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ACC stock shows that the price is ₹2079.95. There has been a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17.15, which means the stock has increased by that amount.
On the last day of trading for ACC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 13,597 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2009.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!