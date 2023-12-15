ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹2186.6 and closed at ₹2182.55. The stock had a high of ₹2251.2 and a low of ₹2186.6. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹41,763.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 14,435 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ACC stock is currently priced at ₹2223.95 with a percent change of -0.38. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.38% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in stock price is -8.45, indicating a decrease of ₹8.45 from the previous trading day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.33%
|3 Months
|4.96%
|6 Months
|20.77%
|YTD
|-8.49%
|1 Year
|-16.27%
The current data of ACC stock shows that the stock price is ₹2224, representing a percent change of 1.9. The net change in the stock price is 41.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.9% or ₹41.45.
On the last day of trading, the volume of ACC BSE shares was 14,435. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,182.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!