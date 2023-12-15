ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC opened at ₹2186.6 and closed at ₹2182.55. The stock had a high of ₹2251.2 and a low of ₹2186.6. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹41,763.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2674.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 14,435 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.