Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ACC share price Today Live Updates : ACC Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 2232.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2223.95 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC Stock Price Today

ACC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ACC opened at 2186.6 and closed at 2182.55. The stock had a high of 2251.2 and a low of 2186.6. The market capitalization of ACC is 41,763.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2674.45 and the 52-week low is 1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 14,435 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST ACC share price update :ACC trading at ₹2223.95, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹2232.4

ACC stock is currently priced at 2223.95 with a percent change of -0.38. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.38% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in stock price is -8.45, indicating a decrease of 8.45 from the previous trading day.

15 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST ACC Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST ACC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.33%
3 Months4.96%
6 Months20.77%
YTD-8.49%
1 Year-16.27%
15 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST ACC share price Today :ACC trading at ₹2224, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹2182.55

The current data of ACC stock shows that the stock price is 2224, representing a percent change of 1.9. The net change in the stock price is 41.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.9% or 41.45.

15 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2182.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of ACC BSE shares was 14,435. The closing price for the shares was 2,182.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.