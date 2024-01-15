ACC Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

ACC Share Price Today : ACC opened at ₹2319.1 and closed at ₹2319.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2347.95 and a low of ₹2319.1 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹43867.1 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2486.35 and the 52-week low is ₹1593.5. The BSE volume for ACC was 7415 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.