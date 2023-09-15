ACC Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

ACC opened at a price of ₹2079.95 and closed at ₹2062.8. The stock reached a high of ₹2081.05 and a low of ₹2032.3 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is ₹38263.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2784.95 and ₹1593.5, respectively. The BSE volume for ACC was 14025 shares.
15 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST
ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2062.8 on last trading day
