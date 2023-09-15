Hello User
ACC Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ACC stock price went down today, 15 Sep 2023, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 2062.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2037.6 per share. Investors should monitor ACC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ACC

ACC opened at a price of 2079.95 and closed at 2062.8. The stock reached a high of 2081.05 and a low of 2032.3 during the day. The market capitalization of ACC is 38263.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2784.95 and 1593.5, respectively. The BSE volume for ACC was 14025 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST ACC share price Live :ACC closed at ₹2062.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded for ACC was 14,025. The closing price for ACC shares was 2062.8.

